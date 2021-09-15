Vizo Financial Corporate Credit Union Converts Seven Payment Systems to Aptys’ PayLOGICS Platform

Aptys Solutions' multi-channel payments platform helps Vizo Financial's member credit unions automate and streamline their payment needs.

We created PayLOGICS to empower financial institutions to quickly innovate how they conduct payments. These days, users expect speed, flexibility and easier access to faster payments.” — Naseer Nasim, CEO of Aptys Solutions

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vizo Financial Corporate Credit Union, one of the largest corporate credit unions in the U.S. with over 1,200 member credit union institutions, announced today that they have successfully converted seven different payment systems onto Aptys’ multi-channel payments platform PayLOGICS to help their member credit unions automate and streamline their payment needs. Aptys Solutions, the leading provider of end-to-end, digital payment solutions enables powerful enterprise-wide, real-time processing capabilities for mobile person-to-person (P2P), wires, ACH, image cash letter and faster payments, such as real-time payments (RTP) and FedNow.

Tackling the task of effective payments transformation is a major challenge for most financial institutions. Legacy payments architecture, fragmented payments and significant dependence on multiple vendors with aging solutions present major risks for financial institutions, not the least of which include being unable to respond to regulatory mandates, security and environmental threats. Aptys offers a path forward by providing one platform to create, aggregate, process and deliver all payment transactions. Aptys’ PayLOGICS platform provides the latest in multi-channel payments solutions with faster end-to-end payments features and capabilities.

“Strategically, we needed to prepare for the future by simplifying our payment systems and aggregating our payment data into a single platform. With all our payments in one system - no matter if it’s RTP, wires or ACH - our member credit unions can access a variety of payment applications from a single login, which also offers access to online transaction history and user data, through a powerful and intuitive user experience,” said Jeff Stoner, chief technology and strategy officer of Vizo Financial. “Data has been consolidated from seven systems into one and has made risk, compliance and vendor management easier and faster. Aptys has given us the opportunity to be able to quickly and efficiently extend real-time payment capabilities from RTP or FedNow to our members. Needless to say, we are excited about our partnership with Aptys.”

Leveraging PayLOGICS’ real-time payments engine for ACH, wires and image cash letter transactions, Vizo Financial will have the highest standards of availability, resiliency and industry-leading security. Member credit unions will use PayLOGICS for originating and receiving transactions, automated anomaly detection, OFAC, risk management, warehousing, and active transaction archives.

“Consolidating all seven of our payments systems into one ultimately benefits our member credit unions and their members,” said Mike Moyer, senior application analyst of Vizo Financial. “Now, we have a single, one-of-a-kind payments platform to access the Aptys products, creating stronger efficiency for setting up users in the system and accessing information. For example, when looking at data for audits, member credit unions would previously have to go to the back office. Now, they have all the information they need at their fingertips, making reporting and processing much more seamless.”

“The payments industry is more dynamic now than ever before. Outdated, siloed and poorly integrated legacy systems are holding financial institutions back and creating significant pressure on them to evaluate opportunities for payments transformation,” said Naseer Nasim, CEO of Aptys Solutions. “We created PayLOGICS to empower financial institutions to quickly innovate how they conduct payments. These days, users expect speed, flexibility and easier access to faster payments. We are proud to partner with Vizo Financial to help their member credit unions not only meet, but also exceed these expectations.”

About Vizo Financial Corporate Credit Union

Vizo Financial Corporate Credit Union’s goal is to drive credit union success through proven EXCELLENCE, unmatched EXPERTISE and engaged PARTNERSHIPS. It is a state-chartered corporate credit union that serves CUSOs, leagues, chapters and more than 1,200 credit unions in the U.S. and Canada. Vizo Financial provides money management, payments, technology, risk management and people development solutions. For more information, please visit www.vfccu.org.

About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions is a leading provider of end-to-end, cloud-based, digital payment solutions for financial institutions. Partnering with correspondent service providers, Aptys’ unified payments platform processes over a billion ACH, check, and wire transactions annually for over 4,500 financial institutions nationwide. Aptys helps financial institutions offer powerful digital, faster payments, and payment processing solutions that increase efficiencies, reduce friction, improves compliance, and reduce risk. For more information, visit www.aptyssolutions.com.