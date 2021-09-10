Press Releases

09/10/2021

Governor Lamont Announces Launch of ‘Full Color Connecticut’ Campaign Promoting Fall Tourism Season

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Office of Tourism is launching a new fall marketing campaign to promote safe travel and fuel the Connecticut tourism industry’s continued economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Called “Full Color Connecticut,” the campaign features the state’s renowned fall foliage while paying tribute to all the other colors and experiences state residents and visitors can enjoy in Connecticut this autumn – from the golds of corn mazes and the pinks of cotton candy to the blues of coastline sails and the ambers of craft beer.

“’Full Color Connecticut’ celebrates our state’s natural beauty and the diverse businesses, outdoor activities, and agricultural offerings that make it a truly spectacular fall destination,” Governor Lamont said. “Connecticut’s tourism industry will play an important role in the rebuilding of our economy, which is why we’ve invested heavily in helping it recover from the pandemic. This campaign is just the latest way we’re helping to do that and encourage everyone to get out and safely support local tourism businesses.”

The $1.4 million campaign is nearly triple the amount typically invested in Connecticut’s fall marketing program. The expanded budget will allow the campaign to reach about 33% of its target audience market in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island – compared to 10% in recent years – as well as expand into other geographical markets, including Philadelphia.

“This fall, we’re reaching more likely travelers with the message that Connecticut is not only safely open for business, but also offering some of the best and brightest fall colors and experiences the region has to offer – closer to home,” Christine Castonguay, interim director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, said. “All of this activity is aimed at driving more revenues to more businesses as we continue to navigate this ever-changing environment.”

Running September 7 through November 20, 2021, the “Full Color Connecticut” campaign features hundreds of Connecticut tourism businesses and offerings in every corner of the state, including arts, culture and theater venues, casinos, fairs and festivals, historical sites, hotels, inns and B&Bs, museums, orchards, restaurants, shops and state parks. It utilizes a mix of integrated marketing tactics to reach potential visitors in both English and Spanish, including:

A new television campaign that will run in-state, as well as on streaming television in nearby states;

Out-of-home advertising in the form of traditional and digital billboards;

Robust social media campaigns across Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok and Snapchat;

Paid search marketing and content seeding;

New content on CTvisit.com , the state’s official tourism website (~7M visitors in 2019); and

Earned media, including public relations and email marketing.

Connecticut will provide an especially colorful backdrop for fall activities this year, according to Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

“Ample rainfall this summer and low overnight temperatures in September will lead to a synchronized display of dazzling colors peaking in mid-to-late October,” Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “Connecticut has some of the most diverse tree species in the region, which leads to a wider variety of colorful leaves – yellows, bronzes, oranges, reds and purples – for all to enjoy in our state parks and forests, as well as our pristine fishing and boating areas. Fall is the perfect time to get outside and try something new.”

“’Full Color Connecticut’ spotlights many of Connecticut’s beloved fall agritourism activities, which in turn support hundreds of Connecticut farmers and growers throughout the state,” Connecticut Department of Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt said. “Whether it’s enjoying pick-your-own options at area orchards, exploring local farmers markets or sampling Connecticut-made wine, there’s an abundance of experiences to be enjoyed all season long.”

To participate in the “Full Color Connecticut” campaign, use #FullColorCT on social media.

For Connecticut’s Foliage Finder: Week-by-Week Guide, popular hiking spots and hidden gems, scenic driving loops, pick-your-own destinations, fall festivals and events, Halloween-themed fun, restaurants, lodging, and much more, check CTvisit.com.