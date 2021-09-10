Submit Release
Serve Washington receives $17.6 million to support 1,445 AmeriCorps members statewide

Gov. Jay Inslee announced today that Serve Washington, the state’s commission on national and community service, has been awarded $17.6 million in federal AmeriCorps funding.

“AmeriCorps members serve our communities’ most vulnerable residents. This has never been truer than during the past two years, when many AmeriCorps members pivoted to support pandemic relief efforts such as assisting with virtual education, food security, assembling test kits and setting up shelters,” Inslee said. “AmeriCorps members are an essential component of our community safety net at all times, but I especially want to thank them for their response to the pandemic and the ongoing support they will provide in supporting Washington’s recovery.”

Over the next year, 1,445 AmeriCorps members will earn up to a combined $8.6 million in education awards. Members will receive approximately $6,345 after they complete 1,700 hours of service to pay for college or pay off student loans.

For the past year, AmeriCorps members have continued their service, quickly adapting to meet the changing needs caused by the pandemic. Dedicated members helped communities respond and recover from the impact of COVID-19, developing new ways to deliver the same services to keep both themselves and those they serve safe.

Serve Washington Executive Director Amber Martin-Jahn said this year’s award is a testament to the hard work that AmeriCorps members do for Washington.

“AmeriCorps members stepped up during the pandemic and supported Washington communities in many ways, including through the WA COVID Response Corps, which played a key role in supporting food security in communities most in need of support,” Martin-Jahn said. “Serve Washington is honored to partner with philanthropies, nonprofits and state agencies across Washington to bring these federal resources to our communities.”

After a successful first year of teaming with the Schultz Family Foundation, the Washington COVID Response Corps has been renewed for the 2021–22 service year. The partnership is focused on continuing to build the capacity of local non-profits helping underserved communities while also creating meaningful opportunities for young people from diverse racial, ethnic and financial backgrounds.

The youth service corps leverages philanthropic funding with the AmeriCorps federal funding to deploy more than 200 AmeriCorps members between the ages of 17 and 25. Members assist community non-profits focused on alleviating food insecurity and other challenges resulting from the pandemic, such as learning loss, mental and physical health challenges, and gaps in basic needs to help more underserved communities through a post-pandemic recovery.

Local resources will more than match the $17.6 million in federal funds with an additional $28.6 million. Funds from the highly competitive award process come from AmeriCorps, the federal agency also known as the Corporation for National and Community Service, responsible for AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors.

AmeriCorps is based on public-private partnerships. That means AmeriCorps grantees need to leverage significant outside resources to operate their programs.

Serve Washington AmeriCorps grants and member positions will be distributed as follows:

Competitive grants (operational)

Total award

# of AmeriCorps members

County(ies) Serving

City Year, Inc. – City Year Seattle

$1,428,048

94

King

College Possible

$464,000

32

King

EarthCorps

$450,000

40

Island

King

Pierce

Skagit

Snohomish

Educational Service District #101, NE Washington – Spokane Service Team

$331,165

64

Spokane

Washington Department of Ecology – Washington Conservation Corps

$2,105,224

285

Chelan

Clallam

Clark

Grant

Grays Harbor

Jefferson

King

Kitsap

Washington Department of Veterans Affairs – Vet Corps

$636,600

50

Statewide

Washington Employment Security Department –

Washington Reading Corps

$1,778,750

126

Statewide

Washington Employment Security Department –

Washington Service Corps

$6,124,500

450

Statewide

 

Formula grants (operational)

Total award

# of AmeriCorps members

County(s) Serving

Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council – AmeriCorps

$407,500

25

Chelan

College Success Foundation – College and Career Coaches Program

$319,700

19

King

Pierce

Yakima

Common Threads Farm

$489,000

30

Island

King

Whatcom

iFoster – TAY AmeriCorps WA

$244,500

30

King

Pierce

Snohomish

Spokane

Yakima

Pasco School District #1 – Serve Tri-Cities

$498,680

30

Benton

Franklin

Port Angeles School District AmeriCorps

$260,759

16

Clallam

Safe Streets Campaign – Imagine Justice

$364,000

20

Pierce

Sea-Mar Community Health Center

$306,000

17

Clark

Grays Harbor

King

Pierce

Skagit

Snohomish

Thurston

Whatcom

United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties

$224,674

17

Benton

Franklin

United Way of King County

$945,400

82

King

Up2Us Sports, Inc.

$151,005

18

King

Pierce

 

AmeriCorps federal grants are also awarded to two multi-state programs headquartered in Washington state: Mt. Adams Institute VetsWork Environment and Western Washington University-Washington Campus Compact.

Organizations are now recruiting for AmeriCorps members to begin service this fall. AmeriCorps members typically receive a modest living stipend and an education award after they complete their service. Those interested in serving can learn more on the Serve Washington website.

###

About: Serve Washington advances national service, volunteerism and civic engagement to improve lives; expands opportunity to meet the local critical needs of residents of Washington; and strengthens community capacity while creating healthy and resilient communities. For more information, visit servewashington.wa.gov.

