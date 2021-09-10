DCED ‘Bringing the World to PA’ with Two Weeks of Virtual Events to Foster Export Opportunities

Harrisburg, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) today announced that it will hold its virtual Bringing the World to PA Tour September 13-24. This series of webinars and virtual presentations from around the world will help Pennsylvania companies interested in exporting their products and services learn more about export markets and industry potential and meet one‐on‐one virtually with the commonwealth’s international Authorized Trade Representatives (ATRs).

“With customers in 218 countries and territories buying Pennsylvania-grown and made goods and services, it comes as no surprise that 4.6 percent of the commonwealth’s GDP – approximately $37.39 billion – comes from exports,” said DCED Secretary Dennis Davin. “Supporting that success is one of the largest, most comprehensive state-sponsored export development programs in the country, with authorized trade representatives covering 45 countries. We are excited to once again share the commonwealth’s resources with Pennsylvania businesses during this year’s Bringing the World to PA event.”

Coordinated by DCED’s Office of International Business Development (OIBD) in partnership with its Regional Export Network (REN) partners, Bringing the World to PA will feature a series of online presentations and panels on international business and trade topics. Live presentations by Pennsylvania’s ATRs will highlight business opportunities for Pennsylvania exporters in key global markets.

OIBD remains committed to connecting Pennsylvania companies with the people and resources that can help them increase their international sales. Pennsylvania-based companies interested in exploring new international markets for their products and services are invited to participate in this two-week event at no cost.

Interested participants can register and participate at on the “World to PA” webpage.

The following sessions on Business Opportunities for PA Exporters are confirmed:

Week 1

Mon, Sept. 13 10:00 am – Canada Tue, Sept. 14 8:30 am – South Korea 10:00 am – Middle East Region Wed, Sept. 15 10:00 am – India Thu, Sept. 16 8:30 am – China: Business Opportunities 10:00 am – China: E-Commerce Fri, Sept. 17 8:30 am – Netherlands & Belgium 10:00 am – United Kingdom, Ireland & Scandinavia

Week 2

Mon, Sept. 20 8:30 am – Australia & New Zealand 10:00 am – Mexico Tue, Sept. 21 8:30 am – Southeast Asia Wed, Sept. 22 2:00 pm – Global Access Program (GAP) Grant Thu, Sept. 23 8:30 am – Central & Eastern Europe 10:00 am – Germany, Italy, Austria & Switzerland Fri, Sept. 24 8:30 am – India & Middle East: Education Services

ATRs from 12 countries will participate in Bringing the World to PA:

Australia

Canada

Czech Republic

China

Germany

India

Israel

Mexico

Netherlands

Singapore

South Korea

United Kingdom

