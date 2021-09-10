Submit Release
Maryland Judiciary issues statement on sudden death of Caroline County Judge Jonathan Newell

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 10, 2021

 

Maryland Judiciary issues statement on sudden death of Caroline County Judge Jonathan Newell

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Judiciary has been informed of the sudden death of Judge Jonathan Newell, County Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Caroline County. The Judiciary has no further details and is unable to provide further comment. 

