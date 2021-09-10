GIOSTAR and Cellebration Life Sciences Partner to Provide World-Class Treatments for Life-Threatening Diseases
Companies pursuing many treatments with a promising Type 2 Diabetes treatment topping the list
Stem cell therapy has the potential to eliminate so much suffering from the world. We are eager for the Type 2 Diabetes Clinical Trials to commence so we can move towards a lasting cure.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GIOSTAR, the Global Institute of Stem Cell Therapy and Research, has teamed with Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc. to provide world-class research and treatments for life-threatening autoimmune diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Arthritis, Chron’s, Diabetes, and Parkinson’s, as well as orthopedic injuries.
— Dr. Anand Srivastava
Working closely with the GIOSTAR scientists, Cellebration’s executive team is focused on finding curative treatments for diabetes and crippling arthritis. Currently, Cellebration is in the process of obtaining United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to conduct Type 2 Diabetes Clinical Trials focused on the development of a stem cell-based treatment.
“Cellebration has the technology and experts to make several life-threatening diseases a thing of the past,” said Tim Kopatich, Chief Executive Officer of Cellebration. “Regenerative medicines are literally allowing bodies to heal themselves. Combined with the more than 20 years of groundbreaking research from our partners at GIOSTAR, this partnership has opened the door to unlimited possibilities on how we approach treatment for debilitating diseases.”
Led by Cellebration’s Chairman and Co-Founder Dr. Anand Srivastava, a team of scientists is investigating a new approach to combat Type 2 Diabetes that is achieved by converting adult stem cells into insulin-secreting cells. Under Dr. Srivastava’s leadership, the San Diego-based company carries on a tradition of groundbreaking research in the field of stem cell science spanning more than two decades.
“Stem cell therapy has the potential to eliminate so much suffering from the world,” said Dr. Srivastava. “We are eager for the Type 2 Diabetes Clinical Trials to commence so we can move towards a lasting cure rather than just masking the symptoms which current treatments provide.”
Dr. Srivastava is the world-renowned authority and one of the pioneers responsible for starting the field of stem cell research in the U.S. He has been associated with leading universities and research institutions including The Salk Institute for Biological Studies, The University of California San Diego (UCSD), and The University of California Los Angeles Medical College (UCLA). Dr. Srivastava has developed several research programs, been widely published and credited in numerous revered scientific journals, and has been credited with several first time groundbreaking discoveries. Along with a group of scientists at UC Irvine and the Christopher Reeve Foundation, they were responsible for the first clinical trial approved by the FDA in the world to use stem cells to treat spinal-cord injury in humans.
To learn more about GIOSTAR or Cellebration Life Sciences and the research behind regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy, please visit https://www.giostar.com/ or https://www.cellebrationlifesciences.com.
About GIOSTAR
GIOSTAR is the pioneer and established leader in the field of stem cell research. Under the leadership of Co-Founders Dr. Anand Srivastava and Deven Patel, the San Diego-based Institute has a tradition of groundbreaking research in stem cell science spanning more than two decades. For more information about GIOSTAR and its science behind regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy, please visit www.giostar.com.
About Cellebration Life Sciences
Cellebration’s mission is to offer and administer stem-cell based therapies which are highly specialized to treat specific degenerative conditions and directly target the area of concern in rejuvenation therapies. In their science partner’s treatment centers, the medical techniques have been extensively researched and the protocols perfected by leading scientists, physicians, and medical professionals.
