Slide Repair to Make Daylight Closure Necessary Next Week on First Fork Road in Potter County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to a daylight closure next week on a section of First Fork Road (Route 3003) in Sylvania Township, Potter County. The work location on First Fork Road is east of Austin, about 6 miles off Route 872. Work hours will be 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., September 13 through 17.

Recent wet weather in the region has caused some soil/slide concerns and PennDOT will work next week to address and stabilize the situation. All work will be done by PennDOT Potter County Maintenance. All work is weather and schedule dependent. Message boards are in place to alert drivers to the closure. No official detour will be in effect. Drivers are encouraged to choose alternate routes next week during work hours. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

