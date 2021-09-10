Route 837 Clairton Dravosburg Road Lane Restrictions Begin Monday in West Mifflin

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 837 (Clairton Dravosburg Road) in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, September 13 weather permitting.

Utility designation and survey work will occur on Clairton Dravosburg Road between New England Road and Lebanon School Road. Lane restrictions will occur in various locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Monday, September 20.

Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone. Please use caution in the area.

Crews from JMT, Inc., Monaloh Basin Engineering, and All Ways Safe will conduct the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #