Line Painting Next Week on Route 222 (Prince Street) in City of Lancaster, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – A contractor will perform line painting next week on the Route 222 (Prince Street) resurfacing project in the City of Lancaster, Lancaster County.

Work will be from 7 AM to 5 PM Monday, September 13, through Friday, September 17, weather permitting. The contractor is expected to install crosswalks and stop bars from West James Street to West King Street on Monday and Tuesday, then perform the same work from West King Street to Furnace Street through the remainder of the week.

There will be brief stoppages under flagging. Motorists should expect delays. Parking restrictions will be in place during work hours. Parking will be permitted in the business district during non-work hours.

This work is part of a 1.6-mile project consisting of Superpave overlay, milling, base replacement, ADA curb ramps, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 222 (Prince Street) from E. Frederick Street to Greenwood Avenue.

Allan Myers, LP, of Malvern, PA is the prime contractor on this $1,404,279 project. Work is expected to be completed by October 29, 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018