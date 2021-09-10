Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of September 13

Maintenance Schedule for the week of September 13, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity County Wide Various Various Customer Concerns County Wide Various Various Sign Repair & Replacement Clarion County Career Center Paint Twp. Agility Agreement SR 2013 Climax Road Porter Twp. Patching (Mill & Fill) SR 36 Colonel Drake Hwy. Farmington Twp. Crack Seal SR 322 Twenty eighth Division Hwy. Clarion Twp. Crack Seal SR I-80 Keystone Shortway Rd. 62-70 WB Shoulder work- left lane SR 322 SR 322 SH Clarion Twp. Install Underdrain SR 1005 Miola Road Highland Twp. Install Underdrain SR 4017 Red Brush Road Washington Twp. Stream Bed Paving SR 2004 Brinkerton Road Porter Twp. Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving SR 2003 Olean Trail Porter Twp. Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving SR 2005 Olean Trail Limestone Twp. Mill & Fill/ Edge Pave SR 66 SR 66 SH Porter Twp. Side Dozing SR 28 SR 28 SH Redbank Twp. Side Dozing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.