Update: Closure on Iowa 5 south of Lovilia begins on Monday, Sept. 27

CHARITON, Iowa – Sept. 10, 2021 – Replacement of concrete culverts, grading and installation of erosion control on Iowa 5 about one mile south of Lovilia and just south of Monroe County Road T-19 will require closing the highway to traffic at the project area beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, until early October, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Chariton construction office.

Detour Route: Through traffic on Iowa 5 will be detoured using U.S. 34, Iowa 14, and Iowa 92 (see map). Local traffic will have access to Iowa 5 during the planned closure, except near the project area just south of Monroe County Road T-19. It is anticipated the detour will be in place for 20 days, weather permitting.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: Hector Torres-Cacho at 641-469-4007 or hector.torres-cacho@iowadot.us