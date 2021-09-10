Senator Kane Announces Over $600,000 for Opioid and Gun Violence Prevention Initiatives

September 10, 2021 – Senator John Kane (D, Delaware and Chester Counties) announced $643,814 has been awarded to Chester and Delaware counties from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). The grants will support public safety and health initiatives related to opioid prevention and gun violence reduction.

“Now more than ever, the best investments we can make are in programs that will directly impact people in our communities. We know the opioid crisis is still ongoing in Pennsylvania. We know gun violence continues to cause devastation in neighborhoods across the Commonwealth. These funds create jobs and activate services that we know will provide relief, compassion and help to so many who need it,” said Senator Kane.

Grant awards include:

Chester County Intermediate Unit #24 will receive $99,705 to engage in LifeSkills Training.

Temple University will receive $101, 996 for the Cure Chester Project.

Amachi Chester will receive $225,000 to support the implementation of trauma-informed mentoring services in the City of Chester. The organization will expand its Amachi Community Mentoring Violence Prevention Initiative by hiring additional staff including a Program Manager, a part-time Case Manager, and Trauma Counseling Partners. Funds will also be used to buy new equipment to enable better access to technology.

Making a Change Group will receive $217,113 to support a program that will provide street outreach and violence interruption. The program will work with individuals who are most likely to be victims and/or perpetrators (residents ages 14-24) of gun violence and provide trauma-informed care to support gun violence survivors, their family, friends, and loved ones.

PCCD currently has $24 million set aside in the current state budget that is now open available and open for application. The window to apply is open now through Friday, October 15, 2021. Awards will be announced at the December 1, 2021 School Safety and Security Committee meeting, with projects slated to begin January 1, 2022. To find out more on how to apply, click here.

###