Photo and Video Opportunity: SLOCA lights up St. Louis in honor of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
*** MEDIA ALERT*** Photo and Video Opportunity Available at Ovarian Cancer Awareness Night at Busch Stadium; St. Louis Wheel will be lit up in teal
One woman is diagnosed with ovarian cancer every 23 minutes. SLOCA is hosting events that serve as an invitation to attend and learn about common symptoms and the impact of ovarian cancer. ”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What: St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness (SLOCA) will host their 20th annual Ovarian Cancer Awareness Night at Busch Stadium, as the Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Reds. Tickets are only $35 each in the SLOCA block, and will include a free hot dog and soda. Entrance is free for survivors of ovarian cancer.
Additionally, from dusk until 10 p.m., the St. Louis Wheel will be lit up in teal (the color of ovarian cancer awareness) in support of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month (September).
When: Friday, September 10 at 7:15 p.m.
Where: Busch Stadium located at 700 Clark Ave, St. Louis, MO
Why: One woman is diagnosed with ovarian cancer every 23 minutes. Throughout the months of September and October, SLOCA will be hosting events that serve as an invitation to community members, and women in particular, to attend and learn about common symptoms and the impact of ovarian cancer locally, nationally, and globally. The organization aims to double down on education and outreach through events and community engagement in support of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in September.
Who: Talk to a physician, SLOCA representative, or survivor! St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that is committed to increasing ovarian cancer survivorship by promoting awareness of early warning signs and standards of care, funding ovarian cancer research, and supporting survivors. SLOCA was founded in 2002 by seven women battling ovarian cancer, alongside their oncology nurses. Over the last 19+ years, SLOCA has educated over 60,000 people in ovarian cancer awareness through local health fairs and community events, invested $540,000 in funding research for ovarian cancer, and connected with 500 local medical students through its Survivors Teaching Students Program. SLOCA also provides ovarian cancer support groups, peer to peer support opportunities, a patient need fund, and additional resources for women and families touched by ovarian cancer. For more information, call 314-966-7562 or visit sloca.org.
