Advisory Committee on Rules of Probate Procedure Meeting September 16

VERMONT SUPREME COURT ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON RULES OF PROBATE PROCEDURE AGENDA FOR MEETING OF SEPTEMBER 16, 2021

1. Approval of draft minutes of the meeting of June 17, 2021, previously distributed. 2. Status of proposed and recommended amendments. A. Effect on Probate Rules of draft amendments to the 2020 Vermont Rules on Electronic Filing. Chairman Kilgore to report on communications with Judge Morris, Reporter to E-filing Rules Committee. B. Effect on Probate Rules of emergency amendments to Appellate Rules and E-filing Rules concerning electronic appeals to Supreme Court, promulgated July 13, effective August 17, 2021. Professor Wroth to report. C. Issues concerning AO 49 as amended through September 1, 2021. Professor Wroth and Chairman Kilgore to report. 3. V.R.P.P. 17(a). Need for service on interested persons in light of In re Holbrook’s Estate I, 2016 VT 13. See also Id. II, 2017 VT 15. Subcommittee (Chairman Kilgore, Judge Kennedy, Judge Scanlon, Mr. Langan, Mr. Gawne, Mr. Getty, and Ms. Rowell) to report. 4. Elections, V.R.P.P. 13, Form 49, and 14 V.S.A. § 305 and 27 V.S.A. § 105 in light of Act 195 (S.29). Deferred at June 17 meeting. Mr. Gawne and Mr. Shen to report on questions (1) when an objection to an election could be made and (2) how the Rule would work in a case of concurrent jurisdiction among divisions. 5. Review and possible comment on policy re destruction of paper filings after entering into Odyssey, 4/7/20. Deferred at June 17 meeting. Subcommittee (Chairman Kilgore and Melissa Ferrer) to report. 6. Proposed new V.R.P.P. 66.1 Accountings. Consider Committee members’ further comments on Draft 2 (June 16, 2021), discussed at June 17 meeting. 7. Need for Rules to implement Act 167 of 2020, §§ 15 (amending 14 V.S.A. § 107, allowance of wills) and 28-29 (adding 4 V.S.A. § 35 (27), providing concurrent jurisdiction with Family Division of judicial determinations issued under new 14 V.S.A. ch. 111, subch. 14 regarding the custody and care of children under certain federal Immigration legislation. Chairman Kilgore to report on communication with Family Rules Committee. 8. Other business. 9. Date of next meeting.