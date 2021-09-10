DED Announces 2021 Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund Recipients
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is proud to announce the recipients of approximately $12.8 million in awards under the 2021 annual cycle of the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF).
The NAHTF was established in 1996 as a financial resource to help communities tackle local housing needs. The presence of quality housing that is available to citizens and families at all income levels is an important ingredient for growth, local vitality, economic opportunity and quality of life.
Available to units of local units of government, public housing authorities, community action agencies, nonprofit organizations and for-profits working in conjunction with one of these entities, NAHTF dollars can be applied to support an array of housing-related projects. Building new units, rehabilitating the existing housing stock and supporting first-time homebuyers through down payment assistance are all examples of how the NAHTF can be harnessed to pursue housing goals.
Today’s awards — totaling $12,802,950 across 34 individual projects and over two dozen applicants — will be applied to the development of nearly 400 housing units, with plans involving a mixture of new builds, home rehabilitations and homebuyer assistance. The awards will also support technical assistance efforts to five nonprofits whose mission is to improve affordable housing in their service areas.
In all, the NAHTF has helped Nebraska communities build, rehabilitate and connect homebuyers to literally thousands of quality and affordable homes since its inception.
“The importance of the NAHTF program to Nebraska’s economic vitality simply cannot be overstated,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “You can travel to places throughout Nebraska and see entire neighborhoods that have been built or impacted with support from this funding source. It is an essential tool in our goal of tackling the housing shortage and ensuring all our communities have the economic resources and opportunities they need to thrive.”
A list of today’s awards is provided below. For more information about the program, including how to apply, visit http://opportunity.nebraska.gov/.
2021 Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund Annual Cycle Award Recipients*
*note: multiple recipient implies different project/type and/or service area
- Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation: $567,000
- City of Syracuse: $567,000
- NeighborWorks Lincoln: $500,000
- NeighborWorks Lincoln: $500,000
- Three Rivers Housing Development Corporation: $40,000
- Three Rivers Housing Development Corporation: $360,000
- NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska: $500,000
- Habitat for Humanity of Omaha: $300,000
- Good Neighbor Community Center: $500,000
- Holy Name Housing Corporation: $500,000
- Holy Name Housing Corporation: $500,000
- Holy Name Housing Corporation: $40,000
- Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, Inc.: $500,000
- Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, Inc.: $500,000
- Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, Inc.: $500,000
- City of South Sioux City: $500,000
- Housing Development Corporation: $40,000
- City of Hebron: $567,000
- Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Inc.: $40,000
- Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Inc.: $375,000
- City of Pierce: $500,000
- Southwest Nebraska Community Betterment Corporation: $205,750
- Southwest Nebraska Community Betterment Corporation: $462,200
- Housing Development Corporation: $288,000
- City of Valentine: $500,000
- Village of Clearwater: $221,000
- CORE Development, Inc.: $315,000
- Wakefield Development Corporation: $500,000
- Northeast Housing Initiatives, Inc.: $350,000
- Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Inc.: $315,000
- High Plains Community Development Corporation, Inc.: $40,000
- Northeast Housing Initiatives, Inc.: $40,000
- Midwest Housing Initiatives, Inc.: $670,000
- Wakefield Development Corporation: $500,000
Total: $12,802,950