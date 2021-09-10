DED Announces 2021 Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund Recipients

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is proud to announce the recipients of approximately $12.8 million in awards under the 2021 annual cycle of the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF).

The NAHTF was established in 1996 as a financial resource to help communities tackle local housing needs. The presence of quality housing that is available to citizens and families at all income levels is an important ingredient for growth, local vitality, economic opportunity and quality of life.

Available to units of local units of government, public housing authorities, community action agencies, nonprofit organizations and for-profits working in conjunction with one of these entities, NAHTF dollars can be applied to support an array of housing-related projects. Building new units, rehabilitating the existing housing stock and supporting first-time homebuyers through down payment assistance are all examples of how the NAHTF can be harnessed to pursue housing goals.

Today’s awards — totaling $12,802,950 across 34 individual projects and over two dozen applicants — will be applied to the development of nearly 400 housing units, with plans involving a mixture of new builds, home rehabilitations and homebuyer assistance. The awards will also support technical assistance efforts to five nonprofits whose mission is to improve affordable housing in their service areas.

In all, the NAHTF has helped Nebraska communities build, rehabilitate and connect homebuyers to literally thousands of quality and affordable homes since its inception.

“The importance of the NAHTF program to Nebraska’s economic vitality simply cannot be overstated,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “You can travel to places throughout Nebraska and see entire neighborhoods that have been built or impacted with support from this funding source. It is an essential tool in our goal of tackling the housing shortage and ensuring all our communities have the economic resources and opportunities they need to thrive.”

A list of today’s awards is provided below. For more information about the program, including how to apply, visit http://opportunity.nebraska.gov/.

2021 Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund Annual Cycle Award Recipients*

*note: multiple recipient implies different project/type and/or service area

Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation: $567,000

City of Syracuse: $567,000

NeighborWorks Lincoln: $500,000

NeighborWorks Lincoln: $500,000

Three Rivers Housing Development Corporation: $40,000

Three Rivers Housing Development Corporation: $360,000

NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska: $500,000

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha: $300,000

Good Neighbor Community Center: $500,000

Holy Name Housing Corporation: $500,000

Holy Name Housing Corporation: $500,000

Holy Name Housing Corporation: $40,000

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, Inc.: $500,000

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, Inc.: $500,000

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, Inc.: $500,000

City of South Sioux City: $500,000

Housing Development Corporation: $40,000

City of Hebron: $567,000

Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Inc.: $40,000

Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Inc.: $375,000

City of Pierce: $500,000

Southwest Nebraska Community Betterment Corporation: $205,750

Southwest Nebraska Community Betterment Corporation: $462,200

Housing Development Corporation: $288,000

City of Valentine: $500,000

Village of Clearwater: $221,000

CORE Development, Inc.: $315,000

Wakefield Development Corporation: $500,000

Northeast Housing Initiatives, Inc.: $350,000

Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Inc.: $315,000

High Plains Community Development Corporation, Inc.: $40,000

Northeast Housing Initiatives, Inc.: $40,000

Midwest Housing Initiatives, Inc.: $670,000

Wakefield Development Corporation: $500,000

Total: $12,802,950