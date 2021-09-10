AAAED Announces The 2021 Cesar Estrada Chavez Award Honoree Dr. Ricardo Fernandez

AAAED 47th National Conference Logo Members in front of the US Capitol Dr. Ricardo Fernandez, Cesar Estrada Chavez Award Honoree

The Former president of Lehman College in New York will be recognized for his lifetime of achievement at the National Conference and Awards Ceremony Oct. 15th

We are delighted to honor Dr. Fernandez for his longstanding commitment to educational excellence and leadership, diversity and equal opportunity.” — Dr. Richard Anthony Baker, President, AAAED

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity ( AAAED ), an organization of equal opportunity, diversity and affirmative action professionals, announced that Dr. Ricardo Fernandez will receive the Cesar Estrada Chavez Award at the association’s annual awards ceremony. The awards celebration will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 during the AAAED’s 47th National Conference and Awards Ceremony (October 7 – 15, 2021), themed “Reflect, Reset and Move Towards Justice, Equity and Inclusive Excellence.” The awards program will be held virtually from 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm ET. The program is open to the press. “We are delighted to honor Dr. Fernandez for his longstanding commitment to educational excellence and leadership, diversity and equal opportunity,” said Dr. Richard Anthony Baker, president of AAAED.The Cesar Estrada Chavez Award is named for the American labor leader and civil rights activist who, along with Dolores Huerta, co-founded the National Farm Workers Association (later the United Farm Workers union, UFW) in 1962. The Cesar Estrada Chavez Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated leadership in support of workers' rights and humanitarian issues. Previous recipients of the Award include Dr. Juan Sanchez Munoz (2020), Dr. Tomás D. Morales (2019), Dr. Marie T. Mora (2015), John Quiñones (2013), Hon. Charles A. Gonzalez (D-TX) (2012), and Hon. Henry Cisneros (2007).Dr. Ricardo Fernandez distinguished himself as a leader in American society during his long and highly successful service as President of Lehman College of the City University of New York from 1990 to 2016.His academic colleagues selected him to serve as chair of the board of directors of both the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities and the American Council on Education and he received numerous public recognitions of his contributions to the citizens and workers of New York city, including Crain's New York Business's list of "People to Watch in Higher Education", the "Builder of the New York Award" from the New York Immigration Coalition, the National Football League's Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award, and the ASPIRA Association Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition, Hispanic Business magazine named him to the "100 Most Influential Hispanics" and Crain's named him one of New York City's "100 Most Powerful Minority Business Leaders".The AAAED 47th National Conference and Awards Ceremony is open to the press. For more information or to register for the Conference, go to: https://www.aaaed.org/aaaed/Conference_Agenda1.asp To purchase a ticket for the awards ceremony, or to be a sponsor, click here: https://www.aaaed.org/aaaed/Sponsorship.asp There is no charge for news media, but they are asked to register at https://web.cvent.com/event/b3824076-d018-4321-81ee-a0acb1498131/summary Founded in 1974 as the American Association for Affirmative Action (AAAA), AAAED is a national not-for-profit association of professionals working in the areas of equal opportunity, compliance and diversity. AAAED has 47 years of leadership in providing professional training to members, enabling them to be more successful and productive in their careers. It also promotes understanding and advocacy of affirmative action and other equal opportunity laws to enhance the tenets of access, inclusion and equality in employment, economic and educational opportunities. AAAED is the longest-serving organization for the Equal Opportunity Profession. Its tagline is “Advocate. Educate. Activate.”###American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity1701 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Suite 200 * Washington, D.C. 20006202-349-9855 * 866-562-2233 * Fax: 202-355-1399 *

