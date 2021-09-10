LaBelle Jewelers Now Offering Its Customers a Chance to Win Luxury Resort Getaway for Two

An industry leader in jewelry is offering a once in a lifetime getaway for two.

ORLAND PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent survey, traveling and hugging are the things people miss the most in the current pandemic. Thanks to a special promotion being offered by LaBelle Jewelers, customers now have a chance to travel and hug as much as they want if they win the luxury resort getaway for two that’s being given away.

“We are thrilled to announce our newest promotion,” said Rulla Akkawi and Lana Sweis, spokespersons for LaBelle Jewelers. “LaBelle Jewelers is sending you to Mexico.”

Akkawi and Sweis explained that when customers spend $3,000 on an engagement ring or any purchase, they have a chance to receive a free luxury resort getaway for two.

“This includes rountrip airfare plus three nights of accommodations,” Akkawi and Sweis revealed before adding, “You do not want to miss out.”

LaBelle Jewelers offers pieces at every price point for its clients, whether they are looking for a fashionable piece under $100 or a GIA diamond/gemstone for over $100,000. The company has a five-star rating on Google, an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and is a member of the Independent Jewelers Organization.

The Independent Jewelers Organization is an elite group of trusted, hand-selected jewelers. With just 1,000 members worldwide, Master IJO Jewelers adhere to the highest ethical code-of-conduct offering the honesty, trust, integrity, and "Brilliance You Deserve "® no other jeweler can provide.

"We also have jewelry to help you celebrate your every occasion such as; a birthday, an anniversary, communion, bridal gifts, and the list goes on," Akkawi and Sweis stressed, before adding, "We constantly keep our showroom flowing with the latest designs in the jewelry industry."

For more information, please visit https://www.labellejeweler.com/about and https://www.labellejeweler.com/blog.

About LaBelle Jewelers

LaBelle Jewelers opened its doors in 2013 at our Orland Park location. We are a small family-owned and operated Jewelry Store. We're well known for our customer care and services.

Contact Details:

14267 Wolf Road

Orland Park, IL 60467

United States