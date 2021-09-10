Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Robbery Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Robbery offenses that occurred on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in the Second District.

At approximately 7:20 am, the suspect approached the victim at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and R Street, Northwest. The suspect snatched the victim’s cell phone and then fled the scene. Robbery (Snatch) CCN: 21-128-694

At approximately 10:15 am, the suspect approached the victim in the 2800 block of M Street, Northwest. The suspect assaulted the victim and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect then brandished a knife and assaulted the victim again. The victim then fled the scene. Assault with Intent to Commit Armed Robbery (Knife) CCN: 21-128-849

At approximately 10:30 am, the suspect approached the victim in the 1200 block of 22nd Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to assault the victim. The victim then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) CCN: 21-128-800

On Thursday, September 9, 2021, 32 year-old Kyle Hilliard, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.