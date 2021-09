Conservative Businessman, Rick Harrell, to Announce Candidacy for Arkansas State Senate, District 16

District 16 deserves a Senator who will “fight tirelessly for conservative values and local issues.”

RUSSELLVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The people and families of District 16 deserve a leader who is focused on the needs and values of our localcommunities, not swayed by the politics and the establishment of Little Rock. The people need a candidatewho will always fight for conservative values and deliver results for the communities of the district.On Monday, September 13, conservative republican and Russellville City Council member, Rick Harrell will announce his candidacy for state Senate at a “Honk For Harrell” event at the corner of South Arkansasand Main Street in Russellville from 5:30pm - 6:30pm. The people of District 16 are invited to drive by andhonk, then stop by to meet Rick and say hello.“I care deeply about the people of this district and am concerned that the issues and opportunities facingour communities are being left behind in Little Rock.” Rick said. “I’m exercising my privilege to run for thisseat to stand up for conservative values and to give every corner of this district a voice. Having traveledand worked with all of the schools in this district for almost 40 years, I will be a strong advocate for localschools, students, teachers, and parents. We deserve a leader who will fight tirelessly for conservativevalues and the local issues that matter to each of our communities. I humbly announce my candidacy, asa life-long Arkansan, to represent our shared values and to make a real difference. Let’s get to work.”Rick is a proud Christian and will always fight for pro-life and pro-family values. He’ll push for local controlof public schools, less government regulation, and will stand up for rural and small-town protections.He’s a lifelong NRA member, gun owner, and avid hunter who will strongly oppose any efforts to restrictthe rights of law-abiding gun owners.Married for 41 years, Rick and his wife Jane have three grown children and six grandchildren. He attendedthe University of Central Arkansas majoring in political science and is a member and deacon at FirstBaptist Church of Russellville.For more information, please visit RickForArkansas.com.