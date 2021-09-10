Conservative Businessman, Rick Harrell, to Announce Candidacy for Arkansas State Senate, District 16
District 16 deserves a Senator who will “fight tirelessly for conservative values and local issues.”RUSSELLVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The people and families of District 16 deserve a leader who is focused on the needs and values of our local
communities, not swayed by the politics and the establishment of Little Rock. The people need a candidate
who will always fight for conservative values and deliver results for the communities of the district.
On Monday, September 13, conservative republican and Russellville City Council member, Rick Harrell,
will announce his candidacy for state Senate at a “Honk For Harrell” event at the corner of South Arkansas
and Main Street in Russellville from 5:30pm - 6:30pm. The people of District 16 are invited to drive by and
honk, then stop by to meet Rick and say hello.
“I care deeply about the people of this district and am concerned that the issues and opportunities facing
our communities are being left behind in Little Rock.” Rick said. “I’m exercising my privilege to run for this
seat to stand up for conservative values and to give every corner of this district a voice. Having traveled
and worked with all of the schools in this district for almost 40 years, I will be a strong advocate for local
schools, students, teachers, and parents. We deserve a leader who will fight tirelessly for conservative
values and the local issues that matter to each of our communities. I humbly announce my candidacy, as
a life-long Arkansan, to represent our shared values and to make a real difference. Let’s get to work.”
Rick is a proud Christian and will always fight for pro-life and pro-family values. He’ll push for local control
of public schools, less government regulation, and will stand up for rural and small-town protections.
He’s a lifelong NRA member, gun owner, and avid hunter who will strongly oppose any efforts to restrict
the rights of law-abiding gun owners.
Married for 41 years, Rick and his wife Jane have three grown children and six grandchildren. He attended
the University of Central Arkansas majoring in political science and is a member and deacon at First
Baptist Church of Russellville.
For more information, please visit RickForArkansas.com.
Rick Harrell
Rick Harrell for Arkansas
rick@rickforarkasnas.com