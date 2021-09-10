How This Sanomentologist Plans to Teach the World About the Power of Dreams
EINPresswire.com/ -- Having always dreamed big himself, 46-year-old Martin Rothery is setting out to teach the world how powerful dreaming is – literally. He founded the therapeutic practice of Sanomentology several years ago, so he understands more than most that dreams really can change lives. Sanomentology combines mind meditation, lucid dreaming, and the theoretics of post-materialist psychology to help clients overcome addiction, mental illness, and physical health issues. Now, he’s on a mission to bring this revolutionary therapy and different way of thinking to more people. That’s why he’s taken the next step, and launched The MacRothery College of Post Materialistic Psychology. From September, this brand new institution will begin teaching diplomas for aspiring Sanomentologists and Post Materialistic Psychologists.
Classes will range from practical dream therapy to theoretical instruction and practical application based on the concept that the mind exists outside of the brain. For now, they will all be online, and Martin hopes one day to establish a physical campus. However, his priority is applying for official recognition from Ofqual, Ofsted, and their US counterparts. Once that has been acquired, he can look towards offering bachelor’s and master’s degrees. His ambition is to train people of all ages, and from all walks of life, in ways to think differently, act differently, and be able to go forward and achieve their own dreams and goals easily. He will be taking on students from all over the world and, in doing so, make it possible for more people to get the help they need, help more people to work together and reach their life goals.
As a father of five, Martin might in many ways be an ordinary family man. Clearly, though, his immense achievements reach far further. He explains that: “If you want to change the world, you need to do it in a big way. This is how I have always been: I make a goal, and I reach it. I don’t think about limitations.” Now, he plans to talk more openly about his vision. Ultimately, he wants people to know just how important Sanomentology is and why the practice inspired him to create his own college.
To find out more about Marin and the groundbreaking practice of Sanomentology, visit https://Sanomentology.com/. Or, follow him on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube using the handle @Sanomentology.
Martin Rothery
Classes will range from practical dream therapy to theoretical instruction and practical application based on the concept that the mind exists outside of the brain. For now, they will all be online, and Martin hopes one day to establish a physical campus. However, his priority is applying for official recognition from Ofqual, Ofsted, and their US counterparts. Once that has been acquired, he can look towards offering bachelor’s and master’s degrees. His ambition is to train people of all ages, and from all walks of life, in ways to think differently, act differently, and be able to go forward and achieve their own dreams and goals easily. He will be taking on students from all over the world and, in doing so, make it possible for more people to get the help they need, help more people to work together and reach their life goals.
As a father of five, Martin might in many ways be an ordinary family man. Clearly, though, his immense achievements reach far further. He explains that: “If you want to change the world, you need to do it in a big way. This is how I have always been: I make a goal, and I reach it. I don’t think about limitations.” Now, he plans to talk more openly about his vision. Ultimately, he wants people to know just how important Sanomentology is and why the practice inspired him to create his own college.
To find out more about Marin and the groundbreaking practice of Sanomentology, visit https://Sanomentology.com/. Or, follow him on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube using the handle @Sanomentology.
Martin Rothery
Sanomentology
email us here
+44 7805 505487
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn