Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market to Surpass US$ 18,577.6 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global hormonal contraceptives market is estimated to be valued at US$ 15,232.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market:

New product launches as well as product expansions is expected to propel the growth of the global hormonal contraceptives market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, Merck Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., announced that NEXPLANON (etonogestrel implant) 68 mg, a hormonal contraceptive implant, has been launched in Canada.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global hormonal contraceptives market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition, collaboration, and partnerships to increase their market presence in the global market.

For instance, in February 2020, TherapeuticsMD, Inc., a women’s healthcare company, and Afaxys Pharma, LLC, a pharmaceutical company focused on serving women in the public health system, signed an agreement to increase access to ANNOVERA (segesterone acetate and ethyl estradiol vaginal system) in the U.S. public health sector.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global hormonal contraceptives market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing focus on family planning among the populace. For instance, according to Physical Review B’s (PRB) 2019 Family Planning Data Sheet, globally, 62% of married women aged 15 to 49 use a traditional method of family planning and 56% use a modern method of family planning.

Among hormone, combined hormone contraceptives segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period owing to the high availability of combined hormonal contraceptive along with better efficiency to prevent pregnancy.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global hormonal contraceptives market include The Female Health Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan N.V., Johnson & Johnson, Ansell Ltd., Mayer Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., Church & Dwight, Co., Inc., Afaxys, Inc., Allergan plc., Agile Therapeutics, Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corporation., Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Cipla Limited.

Market Segmentation:

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, By Product:

Oral Contraceptive Pills Injectable Birth Control Emergency Contraceptive Pills Vaginal Ring Transdermal Patches



Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, By Hormone:

Progestin Only Contraceptive Combined Hormonal Contraceptive



Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, By Age Group:

15–24 Years 25–34 Years 35–44 Years Above 44 Years



Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, By End User: Hospitals Homecare Gynecology Centers Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



