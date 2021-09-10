Submit Release
Ministry of Justice embraces Lean and Six Sigma for service excellence

The Ministry of Justice is a major government department. Works to protect and advance the principles of justice. Deliver a world-class justice system that works for everyone in society.

Ministry of Justice

Lean Six Sigma success story for HMPPS, executive agency sponsored by the UK Ministry of Justice

As a result of association with the ILSSI, we are running projects embracing Lean 6 Sigma principles and tools. We are now delivering greater value for our service users in a shorter period of time.”
— Dr Sanjay Bhasin, UK Probation Service Head of Continuous Improvement
LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Her Majesties Prison & Probation Service (HMPPS) in the UK, an executive agency sponsored by the Ministry of Justice, has announced productivity and customer satisfaction boosted by the use of Lean and Six Sigma principles and tools. HMPPS adopted the Lean Six Sigma process improvement methodology in 2018 to assist in the analysis and improvement of its many processes used to provide services within the UK justice system.

The architect and leader of this transformation is Dr Sanjay Bhasin, Probation Service Head of Continuous Improvement (Business Strategy and Change).

Dr Bhasin and his team have partnered with the International Lean Six Sigma Institute, ILSSI, to provide the required structure of a World-class training and certification programme. The programme has now developed the process improvement skills of 20 professionals within HMPPS and certified them with the ILSSI accreditation of Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt. Each participant in the programme is required to complete a project in which a measurable process improvement is achieved. The improvement can make the process easier, result in less errors or rework, achieve a shorter delivery time and also help to reduce operating costs.

As a result of their successes the team have been awarded the prestigious ILSSI 'Project Excellence Award' by ILSSI in June 2021.

Dr Bhasin commented “As a direct result of our association with the ILSSI, we are now examining our processes using Lean and Six Sigma principles and tools. Through the projects which are increasingly embracing LSS principles and tools, we are realising a reduction in waste and delivering greater value for our service users in a shorter period of time.“

Dr Bhasin has been a leading authority on the subjects of both Lean and Six Sigma and has been published in several academic journals including the International Journal of Productivity and Performance (2012), and the Journal of Manufacturing Technology Management (2006).

The ILSSI was founded as a partnership for greater understanding and standardization between Lean Six Sigma professionals in the UK, Switzerland, EU, USA, South-East Asia and the Middle-East with a focus on providing International collaboration, common understanding and standards for both Lean and Six Sigma principles, tools and techniques.

ILSSI runs an annual conference as well as offering training, certification, coaching and consulting services, directly and through its international partner network.

Ministry of Justice embraces Lean and Six Sigma for service excellence

