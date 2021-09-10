Submit Release
I-376 Parkway East Line Painting Operations Saturday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that line painting operations on I-376 (Parkway East) in Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, September 11 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on the Parkway East between the Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) and Monroeville (Exit 80) interchanges as crews conduct line painting operations. Work will occur from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Roadway line painting is an important part of PennDOT’s highway safety initiatives. Paint lines provide direction, delineation, and guidance to motorists.

Motorists who accidentally get paint on their vehicles should immediately wash the paint off with a high-pressure water stream and detergent.  Dried paint can be removed with de-natured alcohol and a soft cloth.  Generally, PennDOT is not responsible for paint on vehicles.

Motorists should use caution and be aware of changing traffic patterns when driving through the area. 

Visit 511pa.com or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions on major roadways before traveling. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

