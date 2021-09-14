Embarking Journeys of Self-Discovery with Innovative and Relatable Pop: Singer-Songwriter Ashlea Annya Set to Inspire
Ashlea Annya’s new single, “Clown College”, mixes authentic messages and stories with country, soft rock and pop rhythms to transport fans to a new world.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melding and marrying together a modern country sound with elements of junkanoo, soft rock and pop to tell stories about the highs and lows of romantic relationships, Ashlea Annya brings to music a breath of fresh air.
With the release of her refreshing new single, “Clown College”, the talented artist reassures listeners of the frivolity of love, urging listeners to embrace the freedom to laugh over their choices in relationships. Inviting listeners to not shy away from their mistakes, the seasoned artist inspires them to follow their own trajectory of growth and self-discovery.
“Clown College” was written by Ashlea Annya, the artist’s manager and writing partner Senator Mills and features the dynamic musical talents of JCeles. The song was produced by Rheji Burrell, one half of the RIAA certified Multi-Platinum Songwriter & Production duo, Burrell Brothers, and recorded at AllPro Recording Studio in Jacksonville.
Mixed and mastered by Grammy-award winning producer and engineer Commissioner Gordon, “Clown College” instills within listeners an unbridled sense of liberty. The musical composition stands out by Ashlea Annya’s stirring vocal prowess, denoted by a dynamic hybrid of Bahamian Junkanoo, Country and Pop- something which she collectively calls Junktry.
Considering music to be a form of truthful expression of where you are and where you have been and where you hope to go in your life journey, Ashlea Annya captures the true spirit of the genre with her sensory storytelling. Through her songs, Ashlea hopes to show people that we are a lot more alike than different with radically honest, raw, and riveting lyrics, spun by a comedic twist.
Visit Ashlea Annya’s website to check out, download, and buy her music, and follow the artist on social media to keep track of new releases. Contact the artist’s manager through the contact information for interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations.
About:
A rising singer-songwriter, Ashlea Annya grew up on the island of Abaco in The Bahamas. Moving to the United States to pursue an education, Ashlea Annya marked her upward trajectory to become a college professor. Having spent years teaching, the artist decided to pursue her passion for marketing and writing and started to work from home. A talented singer and songwriter, Ashlea Annya has written over 100 original country pop songs. Marking her stunning debut with the single, “Do You Think I’m Like a Truck”, the artist laid the foundations of her upcoming album, ‘Hoodies and Cowboy Boots’.
With each musical composition, the artist aims to amaze listeners with relatable, catchy and innovative songs about love and the highs and lows of the adulthood journey.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ashleaannya/
YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLgHWROvRJU
Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/album/64Q0VVO7WdItXe7NCxYLUO
Leandrew Mills III
Ashlea Annya
+1 800-983-1362
lm3pubandmngmnt@gmail.com
Ashlea Annya Feat J Celes: Clown College