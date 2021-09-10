Metagenomics Market Size Expected to Reach $523 Million Growing at 16.8% CAGR by 2024

Metagenomics is a relatively new field, which comprises the analysis of collective genomes of the members of the microbial community along with studying

Metagenomics is a relatively new field, which comprises the analysis of collective genomes of the members of the microbial community along with studying the interaction of microbes. In addition, metagenomic technologies enable the study of microbial communities as entire units without entailing the need of cultivating them. As non-cultivability and genomic diversity serve as the two major roadblocks in the advancements of environmental and clinical microbiology, metagenomics has gained immense traction among healthcare professionals and researchers. Metagenomics Market by Product, Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024, the global metagenomics market was valued at $176 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $523 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. The bioinformatics segment accounted for one-fifth of the total market share in 2017. Despite being in the infant stage, the field of metagenomics has already generated large amount of data, which aids in the comparison of healthy microbiomes to disease states. Additionally, metagenomic sequencing products and bioinformatics tools have facilitated the analysis of antibiotic resistance along with the evaluation and monitoring of drug efficacy, which is set to propel the market growth during the forecast period.In addition, rise in technological advancements regarding DNA sequencing is anticipated to drive the demand for metagenomic studies across the globe. Advancements in the same are highly focused towards the development of DNA sequencing platforms. Moreover, considerable expansion of metagenomic applications over the years has supplemented the market growth. The consumable segment generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the high adoption of consumables in pre-sequencing, which is one of the most important steps in the overall metagenomic sequencing protocol. This step comprises sample preparation, sample processing, and metagenomic sequencing.The instrument & software segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Several instruments and software are employed across metagenomic analysis, sequencing, sequence binning, annotation, taxonomic classification, statistical analysis, and data storage & sharing.Based on application, the global metagenomics market is classified into infectious disease diagnosis, environmental remediation, gut microbe characterization, biotechnology, biofuel, and agriculture. The gut microbe characterization segment has dominated the global market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. Whereas, the infectious disease diagnosis segment has registered the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period. The two common metagenomics methods used in the identification of infectious disease diagnosis include deep amplicon sequencing and whole-genome shotgun metagenomics.The major companies profiled in this report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Enterome SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Swift Biosciences, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. The other players operating in the global metagenomics market include Siemens AG, ZS Genetics, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, LI-COR, Genomatix GmbH, Beijing Genomics Institute, and Pieriandx.