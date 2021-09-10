Continuous Bioprocessing Market Worth $429.12 Million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

Continuous Bioprocessing Market by Product (Filtration, Chromatography, Centrifuges, Consumables), Application (Commercial {Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies}, R&D), End User (Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, CROs), and Geography - Forecast to 2028

According to a new market research report " Continuous Bioprocessing Market By Product (Filtration, Chromatography, Centrifuges, Consumables), Application (Commercial {Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies}, R&D), End User (Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, CROs), and Geography – Global Forecast 2028", published by Meticulous Research, the continuous bioprocessing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23% from 2021 to reach $429.12 million by 2028.

Continuous manufacturing is a new trend in the manufacturing industry. From automobiles to paper, industries are adopting continuous manufacturing to improve efficiencies and increase profits. Due to the growing demand for innovative and complex therapies and competition, biopharmaceutical manufacturers are reconsidering manufacturing methods (shifting from batch to continuous manufacturing). Although batch manufacturing is the most preferred method, continuous manufacturing is increasingly accepted in the pharmaceutical industry.

Over the years, many advances have been made in bioprocessing to cut costs, improve product yield, and streamline upstream and downstream processing integration. Advances in upstream processing have been focused on key areas like increasing volumetric productivity through process intensification, increasing cell-specific productivity, cellular and molecular biology, and accelerating process development timelines.

Bioprocessing operations have also led to continuous improvements in cell expression systems and the development and improvement of disposable bioreactors impacting bioprocessing operations, leading to new product launches. For instance, in November 2020, Eppendorf AG (Germany)upgraded its well-known Eppendorf ThermoMixer C with a heating/ cooling/mixing function to develop the new exchangeable thermoblock, SmartBlock cryo thaw, that carries out the reliable and reproducible thawing of cells from frozen storage temperatures to over 37ºC. Thus, growing technological advancements and subsequent product launches are driving the adoption of continuous bioprocessing.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Continuous Bioprocessing Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected most industries, including the biopharma industry. Changes in the bio/pharmaceutical industry have accelerated as a response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The biopharma industry is adopting improved strategies to tackle the current pandemic, prepare for future pandemics, and minimize supply disruptions. The industry is witnessing partnerships and collaborations focused on accelerating R&D and implementing flexible, rapid, and modular production processes to speed up the products’ time to market. Such factors are projected to drive the demand for continuous bioprocessing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. China and India being emerging biopharma hubs, the nationwide lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 initially resulted in disrupted raw material supply chains and operational and staffing challenges. However, with relaxations in the national lockdowns, governments, policymakers, and pharma manufacturers have resumed vaccine development and production to minimize the negative impact of the pandemic.

Further, with the growing number of vaccine and therapeutic candidates in the pipeline, the demand for novel manufacturing approaches, such as continuous processing, is expected to positively impact the market in the long term. The industry is transitioning to more flexible and adaptable approaches, necessitating the adoption of flexible manufacturing methods, such as continuous bioprocessing. This adaptability is helping the rapid development and production of COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics, equipment, and therapeutics. For instance, monoclonal antibodies, a type of therapeutic agent, are under investigation to treat COVID-19. In November 2020, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for both bamlanivimab and the combination of casirivimab and imdevimab for use in outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and a high risk of severe COVID-19 infection. Companies like GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K.), Sanofi (France), and Johnson & Johnson (U.S.) are exploring different approaches like recombinant protein therapy and viral vector platforms for discovering COVID-19 vaccine modalities.

Thus, apart from few supply disruptions and operational and staffing challenges during the first phase of the pandemic, the overall impact of the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be positive on the market due to growing pressure from policymakers to develop novel vaccines and therapies cost-effectively.

The overall continuous bioprocessing market is segmented on the basis of Product (Filtration, Chromatography, Centrifuges, Consumables), Application (Commercial {Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies}, R&D), End User (Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, CROs). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at global and regional levels.

Based on product type, the continuous bioprocessing market is segmented into filtration systems and consumables; chromatography systems and consumables; bioreactors; sterilizers; centrifuges; incubators and shakers; cell culture media, buffers, and reagents; and other instruments and consumables. The filtration systems and consumables segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing preference for filtration systems in bioprocessing separation techniques, the reusability of filters across every step in bioprocessing, and the requirement for high cell densities in controlling the bioburden in biopharmaceuticals.

Based on application, the continuous bioprocessing market is segmented into commercial and R&D. The commercial segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2021. Growing investments in constructing facilities compatible with continuous bioprocessing for the commercial manufacture of biopharmaceuticals is a key factor supporting this segment’s large share. The commercial applications segment is further categorized into vaccine manufacturing, mAb production, recombinant protein production, cell and gene therapy production, and plasma fractionation. In 2021, the mAb production segment is estimated to account for the largest share due to growing approvals for therapeutic antibodies and facility expansions for monoclonal antibody manufacturing. However, the R&D segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the continuous bioprocessing market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CDMOs and CROs, and academic & research institutes. In 2021, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share due to pharma and biopharma manufacturers' shift from batch to continuous processing, the growing focus of regulatory authorities on continuous bioprocessing, and growing investments incorporate continuous processing.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past four years (2018–2021). In recent years, the continuous bioprocessing market has also witnessed several new product launches, partnerships, agreements, expansions, and acquisitions. For instance, in May 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.) and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) formed a strategic alliance to accelerate the development and manufacturing of cell-based therapies.

Some of the key players operating in the global continuous bioprocessing market are 3M (U.S.), Cytiva (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany), Repligen Corporation (U.S.), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Applikon Biotechnology (Netherlands), Pall Corporation (U.S.), and Bionet (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Product

Filtration Systems and Consumables

Chromatography Systems and Consumables

Bioreactors

Sterilizers

Centrifuges

Incubators and Shakers

Cell Culture Media, Buffers, and Reagents

Other Instruments and Consumables

(Note: Other Instruments and Consumables include membrane absorbers, connectors and clamps, and sampling systems)

Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Application

Commercial Application

Research & Development (R&D)

Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CDMOs and CROs

Academic &Research Institutes

Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

