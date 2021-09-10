Medical Goggle Market to Reach $946.80 Mn & Growing at CAGR of 8.8% by 2030,Rise in Advantages of Using Medical Goggles.

Medical safety goggles & medical protective goggles, are used by doctors, nurses, medical technicians, and other personnel to block liquids and aerosol the eyes

Rise in awareness among healthcare professionals, implementation of strict regulations associated with safety of healthcare personnel, and increase in surge in demand for medical goggle due to the outbreak of covid-19 have driven the growth of the global medical goggle market . However, high taxation on protective goggles and shortage of medical goggles hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rapid growth in R&D and advancement of medical protective goggles present new opportunities in the coming years."Medical Goggle Market by Vent Type (Indirect Vent and Direct Vent), Usage (Reusable and Disposable), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the medical goggle industry generated $442.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $946.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in awareness among healthcare professionals and implementation of strict regulations associated with safety of healthcare personnel fuel the growth of the global medical goggle market.Covid-19 Scenario:-• The outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted workflows in the healthcare sector across the globe. However, due to increase in cases of COVID-19, the demand for medical goggles has increased considerably.• The stringent government regulations to wear protective equipment during working in sensitive environments and recommendations by WHO and CDC for using goggles have further boosted the demand.The indirect vent segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period:-Based on vent type, the indirect vent segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global medical goggle market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.10% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the fact that goggles with indirect vents do not allow the penetration by splashes and hence offer more protection over direct vent goggles.The hospitals and clinics segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period:-Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest market share, holding more than two-thirds of the global medical goggle market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is also estimated to grow at the largest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to increase in adoption of medical goggles by hospitals & clinics to avoid covid-19 infection.North America to continue its highest contribution by 2030:-Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue with more than one-third of the global medical goggle market in 2020, and is estimated to continue its highest contribution by 2030. This is attributed to high rate of adoption of medical goggles and awareness among healthcare workers of the same in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in prevalence of infectious diseases and COVID-19 and surge in awareness regarding the use of medical goggles in healthcare workers in the region.Leading Market Players:-• Bollé• Molnlycke• Encon Safety Products• 3M• HaberVision LLC.• Kimberly-Clark Corporation• Pyramex• Honeywell International Inc.• Protective Industrial Products, Inc.• PenCarrie Limited.