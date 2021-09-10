Janet Polach of In the Lead, Inc. to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New managers are often promoted because they were outstanding individual contributors. Leadership requires letting go of the day-to-day work tasks you did so well as an individual contributor and encouraging production and success through others. When they're thriving, you're thriving.

Unfortunately, few organizations invest in leadership development for new managers. New managers are left to guess what effective leaders do through trial and error.

Dr. Janet Polach is the author of The Seven Mistakes New Managers Make: How to Avoid Them and Thrive.

Each chapter highlights a common challenge that new managers will recognize, and offers strategies to build the necessary skills to avoid these mistakes and achieve success. The book is ideal for the new manager who hopes to evolve into a great leader.

“The average manager is promoted to manager at age 27, but they don't receive their first leadership development until they are 46,” says Dr. Polach. “They're the individuals that really drive the performance of the business. They're the ones that get products out the door. They're the ones that make sure orders get filled properly. They're the ones who execute project plans. And yet we just don't invest in them.”

According to Dr. Polach, the Seven Mistakes are:

• No transition

• No plan

• Not developing your team

• Failing to give and receive feedback

• Not developing your power

• Sticking with the status quo

• Not getting ahead of change

“How do we bring all our skills together? How does a manager encourage learning?” says Dr. Polach. “There is no one perfect leader, but it's essential that managers create an environment where people like to come to work and feel satisfied in their work, that they're contributing and their work matters. That is fundamentally the job of a manager: to help create that for people.”

Dr. Janet Polach is a global leader in leadership development and coaching and the founder of In The Lead, Inc., where she offers executive coaching and leadership development for both large and small organizations around the world. Dr. Polach works with C-suite executives and high-potential individuals who want to have more of an organizational impact.

