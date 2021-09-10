IVI’s 20th International Vaccinology Course brings virtual training to vaccine professionals & students in 155 countries
EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Vaccine Institute’s (IVI) 20th International Vaccinology Course (IVC) concluded today, bringing together 7,350 registered trainees and 27 faculty members for 5 days of online lectures on a range of topics related to the science of vaccines with a focus on COVID-19.
Since its founding in 2000, the IVC has aimed to promote vaccine sustainability in low- and middle-income countries by training early- to mid-year vaccine professionals across the vaccine development spectrum, emphasizing practicality with applied topics in discovery, development, and delivery.
“IVI’s flagship vaccinology course is a training and networking opportunity to build vaccine capacity and foster collaboration in low- and middle-income countries. The course’s emphasis on sustainability is a core pillar of IVI’s approach to accelerating safe, effective, and affordable vaccines and increasing their access in the regions where they’re needed most,” said Dr. Jerome Kim, Director General of IVI.
“The 20th edition of the International Vaccinology Course taking place online enabled us to create an accessible forum for anyone to gain exposure to, or deepen their knowledge of, vaccines and how they are made, manufactured, and used to improve public health and save lives. We thank our course sponsors, GSK, Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, NVI Thailand, RAPHAS, and SK bioscience for supporting this year’s program, and we’re very grateful to our distinguished faculty members, all of whom are researchers, scientists, and health workers providing crucial support to ease the global burden of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases,” said Dr. Anh Wartel, IVC Course Director and Deputy Director General at IVI.
The five-day course began with welcome remarks from Dr. Wartel, followed by congratulations from Kim Jung-sook, First Lady of the Republic of Korea and Honorary President of IVI’s Support Committee. Dr. Kim gave a keynote speech that covered the current global status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Session 1 proceeded with 7 lectures on the Role of International Organizations in the COVID-19 Pandemic Response, and subsequent session topics were: Immunology of COVID-19; Pre-clinical Studies and Vaccine Development for COVID-19; Clinical Development, Clinical Data, Knowledge Gaps; AMR, Epidemiology and Health Economics.
This year’s faculty included lecturers from the World Health Organization, Gavi, CEPI, London School of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene, Baylor University, the U.S. National Institutes of Health, the U.K.’s National Institute for Biological Standards and Control, Thailand’s National Vaccine Institute (NVI), and more. The 20th IVC was sponsored by GSK, Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, NVI Thailand, RAPHAS, and SK bioscience.
About the International Vaccinology Course
IVI’s International Vaccinology Course (IVC) is one of the longest running vaccinology courses in the Asia-Pacific region. As of 2019, the course has trained over 1,500 people from six continents, representing a diverse group of professionals early and advanced in their careers across academia, industry, government, and non-governmental organizations. IVC aligns with IVI’s mission to make vaccines available for global health by building capacity in vaccinology and promoting vaccine sustainability in developing countries. The first course was held in 2000, and 2021 marks its 20th anniversary. For more information, please visit https://www.ivi.int/our-impact/international-vaccinology-course/.
About the International Vaccine Institute
The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is a nonprofit inter-governmental organization established in 1997 at the initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, IVI was the first international organization hosted by Korea. IVI has 36 countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) on its treaty, including Korea, Sweden, India, and Finland as state funders.
Our mandate is to make vaccines available and accessible for the world’s most vulnerable people. We focus on infectious diseases of global health importance such as cholera, typhoid, shigella, salmonella, schistosomiasis, Group A Strep, Hepatitis A, HPV, TB, HIV, MERS, COVID-19, as well as antimicrobial resistance. For more information, please visit https://www.ivi.int
