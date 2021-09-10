Submit Release
Road Closure - VT Route 105 & VT Route 78 to Woods Hill Rd Sheldon

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

St.Albans Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

VT Route 105 in the area of Woods Hill Rd to the intersection of VT Route 105 and VT Route 78 in Sheldon is closed at this time due to a motor vehicle accident.  Traffic is being rerouted.

 

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays, please seek alternate routes at this time.   

  

Please drive carefully.

