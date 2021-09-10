Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Kenyon Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the 1300 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:24 pm, two victims were approached by three suspects at the listed location. One of the suspects assault one of the victims with a handgun and took the victim’s property. Two other suspects assaulted the second victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in one of the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 28 year-old Donald Brown, III, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.