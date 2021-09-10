Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 2200 Block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 2, 2021, in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast.

At approximately 4:14 am, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries

The suspect and vehicle of interest were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/T4nIVR8KYKQ

Anyone who can identify this suspect or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

