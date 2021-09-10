Ottawa Non-Surgical Facial Cosmetic Treatments – Aesthetic Services Launched

Ottawa, Ontario-based skin and hair clinic Concept Medical (+1-613-829-1266) launched non-surgical cosmetic treatments for facial and body rejuvenation.

The new therapies include ultrasound-based skin tightening, laser hair removal, soft tissue dermal fillers, and more.

The aesthetic center launched these innovative remedies to provide customers with safe and effective options that deliver a natural and youthful appearance. Their cosmetic solutions offer clients the best results without the risk of surgery and painful recovery periods.

Driven by their mission to deliver a comfortable and professional customer experience, all injectable consultations and treatments are performed exclusively by the clinic’s experienced physician and team. All therapeutic advancements are evidence-based and are administered using the latest equipment and technology.

For customers looking for non-surgical alternatives to fat reduction, CoolSculpting may be recommended. The technology uses cool temperatures to slowly chill and shrink excess body fat without downtime.

Ultherapy is a non-invasive solution that uses ultrasound waves to lift, tighten and improve the skin on the chin, neck and chest. It is a suitable option for clients who want some lifting and tightening but do not want surgery. As with all treatments, risks are possible and results do vary.

Another facial restoration option is acquiring dermal or soft tissue fillers. Cosmetic fillers are used to treat fine/ deep lines or folds, restore facial volume, and redefine lips by injecting hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring substance, under the skin.

Concept Medical is also one of Ottawa’s top laser hair removal clinics, and have treated hundreds of patients with this technology.

About The Company

Concept Medical has been in the business for over 10 years. Their focus is the treatment of a wide spectrum of aesthetic skin and hair issues. Their expertise includes wrinkle and double chin reduction, lip and hand rejuvenation, laser hair removal, and many more.

Customers with medical skin conditions such as rosacea, hyperhidrosis, complexion issues, moles, and skin cancer can also benefit from the clinic’s advanced medical knowledge and solutions.

They have recently been honoured with two Consumers Choice Awards for Dermatology Clinic and Cosmetic Procedures.

According to a spokesperson from Concept Medical, “We start each day with the goal of helping people look and feel their best. Our physicians are passionate about providing safe, natural results. Using the latest techniques, we strive to deliver the best experience possible.”

Interested clients may call +1-613-829-1266 or visit https://conceptmedical.ca

Name: Concept Medical Patient Care Liaison Organization: Concept Medical Address: 11 Holland Avenue ##400 11 Holland Ave, Suite 400, Ottawa, Ontario K1Y 4S1, Canada Phone: +1-613-829-1266