Glenn Haraguchi Offers Hawaii Residents and Visitors With Ultimate Experience Through Xtreme 7D Rides

April and Glenn Haraguchi have come up with a new concept attracting residents and visitors all over Hawaii

EWA BEACH, HI, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When visiting the state of Hawaii, most people think about the nice weather, beaches, and amazing scenery. However, even the most significant outdoor enthusiasts will want to take a break from the sun from time to time. Recently, April and Glenn Haraguchi have come up with a new concept attracting residents and visitors all over Hawaii. His newest venture is Xtreme 7D Dark Rides.


April and Glenn Haraguchi Provides Amazing and Exciting Experience

The use of virtual reality and 3D as a form of entertainment has been around for a while and is continuing to develop. April and Glenn Haraguchi may have come up with the most exciting version of this activity yet with Xtreme 7D. This immersive experience provides you with a mix of a movie, video game, and roller coaster all mixed. It allows you to take part in the excitement as you participate in a variety of challenges.


Variety of Games to be Played

One of the advantages of coming to Xtreme 7D Rides is that you can play several games. April and Glenn Haraguchi recognized that no two people are the same and that playing different games will give the best overall experience. Today, some top games are Road Fighters, Zombies, and Werewolves. All of these games focus on survival challenges during some intense experiences. There are also competitive modes that will help you win a prize at the end of the game if you get a top score. This can add some friendly competition to the next event you host. 


Fun for Many Events

If you are a video game or general competition lover, the new concept provided by April and Glenn Haraguchi could be right for you. While it is fun to go to with a small group, it can also be a great option for a larger event. Xtreme 7D Rides is a great option for a corporate event, a fundraiser, an entertainment event, or even a child’s birthday party. There are many party packages available that can help you save money off the cost of the games and your favorite foods.


Multiple Locations

The popularity of Xtreme 7D Rides has continued to grow, and April and Glenn Haraguchi are continuing to expand their presence. Today, there are locations at the Ala Moana Center in Honolulu and a shopping district in Kapolei. This ensures that anyone will be able to find a convenient location that works for them.

While Xtreme 7D Dark Rides was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, it has been reopened to the public. April and Glenn Haraguchi continue to find new ways to improve the game and make it fun for everyone. This can make it a great option for your next party or another event when you are in Hawaii.  

