Indie Artist Zoe Rex Thanks Fans For Streaming New EP "ISM" Over 20k Times On Spotify Within First Week

After only the first week, friends and fans alike have been showing their support by streaming Zoe's new EP; amassing over 21,000 streams on Spotify

SANTA CLARITA, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SANTA CLARITA, CA, USA, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After only one week into the release of Zoe Rex' new EP ISM, the project has been well received by friends and fans alike, who have streamed the EP over 20k times on the music streaming service Spotify.

Rex posted on her Instagram story last Friday thanking everyone for streaming her project over 20,000 times.

"YESSSSUHH LETS GO THANK YOU FOR 21k!" Rex said on her Instagram story.

She is a music student at M.I. and has been writing music for about four years now, with her inspiration coming from far and wide. Her main inspirations are Amy Winehouse, Kendrick Lamar, Erykah Badu, Lil Peep, Still Woozy, Led Zepplain, and Rozz Dyliams. Her inspirations show, yet her style is nuanced and complete, unique and present! Rex draws inspiration from literally everything - music, nature, people she meets.. and just life itself.

Rex previously has released songs such as "What Is It About You," "Devil" which received over 100k streams, and "lost" which achieved over 54k streams!

The EP opens up with '"DREAMIN OF U", which is the perfect beginning to the RnB genre-defying crescendo that makes up the tracklist for "ISM". The EP currently has over 21k streams on Spotify, and has been well received by fans and friends alike. Zoe Rex is a promising up-and-coming artist, and her unique presence and various vocal/melodic styles are refreshing and groovy! Keep an eye out for this up-and-coming talented young artist!

