Hundreds from Around the Globe Attending Virtual Latino College Expo Celebrating in UNITY Hispanic Heritage Month
Latino students around the globe connect with colleges from their laptops.
We are working with our college partners to offer over 1 million in financial support for students to attend college.”DIAMOND BAR, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Bar, CA - September 10, 2021- National College Resources Foundation(NCRF) will host its 8th Annual Latino College Expo, an online experience for the second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, for students to gain access to colleges and universities, highlighting Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), and other educational programs.
— Dr. Theresa Price, Founder
Latino College Expo (LCE) provides students with information about the college admissions process and also resources to help pay for college. There are workshops about DACA, Dream Act, financial aid, scholarships, internships, career opportunities, and educational resources. In addition, some of the colleges will waive their application fees, offer scholarships, and even possibly ACCEPT students on the SPOT!
“We are thrilled to offer amazing programs for students to get educated, powered, and inspired about higher education. We are working with our college partners to offer over 1 million in financial support for students to attend college. Some of our partners will even help with funding for DACA students, it’s exciting.” says Founder Dr. Price.
The expo is sponsored by Wells Fargo, US Army, Toyota, Disney, Credera, Honda, Kinecta Federal Credit Union, Kaiser-Permanente, and Union Bank, this event will help students learn about various colleges, help high school seniors find a college home and also assist college transfer students looking to transfer to a four-year college. Educators, parents, guardians, and all ethnic backgrounds are welcomed to attend.
To register, please visit https://hopin.to/events/latino-collegeexpo.
About the Latino College Expo
Latino College Expo™ (LCE) is a trademark program of the National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), is a 501c3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full-service student outreach program in various schools. NCRF’s mission is to curtail high school dropout rate and increase degree or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement and workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial disparities.
