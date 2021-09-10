Demand for Automotive Gear Measuring Machines Is Surged, Owing to Its Efficient Power Transmission: Report Fact.MR
The gear measuring machines market has faced a temporary slump in demand and production throughout 2019 and 2020 owing to restrictions on industrial activities and supply chains amid COVID-19 crisis. On the other hand, increasing applications of gears, ranging from large scale industrial production equipment to miniscule electronic devices, is expected to play a key role in recovery and growth through 2021 and beyond, finds Fact MR in a new study.
The wide range of gear shapes, sizes, and materials used for production, and the relevant effects on geometry and customization for end use specifications are important influencing factors discussed in the gear measuring machines market study by the consulting firm Fact.MR. Automotive and metal & mining sectors are emerging as major end users of these devices, a trend which is unlikely to change in the near future. The study has recalibrated pre-COVID-19 estimates, in terms of broader developments across industrial and electronic sectors.
According to Fact.MR, the demand for gear measuring machines is estimated to reflect a moderate rate of growth through 2031, driven by steady demand since 2016. Aviation, automotive, mining and agricultural equipment manufacturers have made significant advances in product design, generating new gear design requirements and opportunities for gear measuring machine manufacturing companies. These changes in geometric design are anticipated to drive functional innovations from manufacturers towards flexibility in component miniaturization and precision in measurements.
Visual and CMM Metrology Applications Find Traction
In terms of CMM-based devices, low levels of tolerance for measurement errors are vital for gear wheels to effectively transfer force without energy loss. The accuracy of production and gear measurements have to be conducted simultaneously for optimal results. Modern CMM gear measurement machines enables highly accurate functionality on coordinate measuring machines. Introduction of analytical 3D gear modelling and the graphic inputs enable improved efficacy.
On the other hand, visual inspection devices are now designed to enable interaction between the graphic user interface and the analytical software. Visual inspection machines generate CAD models of gear designs encompassing geometric analysis. The graphic display allows end users with adequate expertise to visually check input values at a faster rate. Standardized measurements can be initiated in terms of official geometric definitions.
"Rising focus on improving functional precision and the speed of gear measuring machines among gear manufacturers is projected to provide impetus to market growth. Production processes in myriad industrial procedures are constantly evolving, with components such as gears being miniaturized. Advanced technology is gaining ground in tandem with the requirements for customization. These are the key factors encouraging gear measuring machines manufacturers to focus on differentiation in technology and interface integration," says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Gear Measuring Machines Report
Automotive production facilities account for major market share driven by stringent standards of passenger safety for product sales.
Visual inspection machines are expected to gain significant traction with 3D visual interfacing and accuracy in terms of expertise of end users.
China and India are displaying high potential for growth driven by the presence of vast manufacturing and automotive production sectors.
United States will hold significant share in the gear measuring machines market, supported by high medium and heavy vehicle production rates.
Germany accounts for major share in Europe, driven by a robust automotive sector in the country.
Functionality Advancement Strategies to Gain Attention Amidst Market Leaders
Prominent gear measuring machine manufacturers profiled by Fact.MR include Continental Control System, Gleason Corporation, United Gear & Machine Company Inc., KLINGELNBERG, KAPP Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH, MDM Metrosoft S.r.l., Wenzel America Ltd., ZEISS International, Osaka Seimitsu Kikai Co., Ltd., Hexagon, Tokyo Technical Instrument, Inc., Marposs S.p.A., and Gearspect Group A.S.
Leading manufacturers in the gear measuring machine market are extensively focusing on expanding product portfolios, with an emphasis on product differentiation through functionality improvements. For instance, in March 2021, Marposs S.p.A., launched a new user-friendly software for its optical technology testing systems, with intuitive interface for easy configuration of new measurements.
Further, in November 2020, KLINGELNBERG introduced its new white light sensor technology, which is designed for applications associated to the sub-micrometer measurement range. Furthermore, Metrologic Group in December 2020 has announced the development of a its new Metrolog X4 and Silma X 4 devices for 3D, 5-axis gear measurement with ASME and ISO standards of geometric tolerancing.
More Insights on the Gear Measuring Machines Market
Fact.MR, in its latest offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global gear measuring machines market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of maximum working diameter (
Key Questions Covered in the Report
How is the global gear measuring machines market expected to grow in 2021?
Why is the demand for gear measuring machines gaining momentum?
How is urbanization influencing gear measuring machines sales in the future?
What factors are attracting prominent gear measuring machines manufacturers to China?
Why is Europe a lucrative hub for key gear measuring machines market players?
How do growth prospects appear for the US, UK and French biometrics industry?
Which are the prominent gear measuring machines manufacturers profiled in Fact.MR's report?
