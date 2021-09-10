EVERYDAY BEAUTY IS NOW (EBIN) NEW YORK PLEDGES $1M OF PPE PRODUCTS TO COMMUNITY-BASED, NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
Beauty company execute support during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
We are committed to supporting nonprofit and community-based organizations in the Greater New York area. The pandemic has affected us all.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well-renowned beauty brand EVERYDAY BEAUTY IS NOW (EBIN) NEW YORK pledges to donate one million dollars of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) products to nonprofit and community-based organizations across the Greater New York area. The donation disbursement will span across 90 days.
— Mr. John Park, President, EBIN NEW YORK
The EBIN NEW YORK PPE donation comes due to the high impact of the Delta and other variants, causing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalization spikes. As a thriving business and manufacturing company, EBIN NEW YORK wants to do its part to help, support, and protect those from this ongoing pandemic. With children and young people heading back to school, new mask mandates and COVID cases trending upwards, EBIN NEW YORK is committed to donating the following items:
- 100,000 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer
- 100,000 KN95 Masks
- 8,000 Face Shields
- 300,000 Disposable Blue Masks
The first donation is taking place Friday, September 10, 2021, in collaboration with the Korean American Association of Greater New York and 100 Suits, located in Southeast Queens. Together both will collaborate with partners, Congressman Gregory Meeks, Senator Leroy Comrie, Senator James Sanders, Assembly Member Vivan Cook, Assembly Member Alicia Hyndman, Assembly Member Clyde Vanel, Assembly Member Khaleel Anderson, Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers, Councilmember I. Daneek Miller, Councilmember Adrienne Adams, Eric Admas, Life Camp, King of Kings, and Community Organizer Nantasha Williams.
"On behalf of 100 suits and the entire South East Queens we want to thank EBIN NEW YORK for their donation of PPE equipment to help combat the Delta variant which has wreaked havoc in our communities. With this equipment, we will continue to educate and uplift our community through this very tough time. We are very appreciative of this donation and the relationship built." - Kevin Livingston, Founder, 100 Suits
"We are grateful for the partnership with our community groups and thank 100 Suits and the Korean American Association for their leadership in ensuring that we continue to stay safe and fight this pandemic. With this donation of vital PPE that will be distributed to non-profits, churches, and others doing important work on the ground we are going a long way in stopping the spread and combatting the virus," said Council Member I. Daneek Miller.
“The rapid spread of COVID-19, especially the Delta variant, underscores the continued need to equip our communities with masks, hand sanitizer, face shields, and other PPE,” said Council Member Adrienne Adams. “I thank 100 Suits, Korean American Association of Greater New York, EBIN NEW YORK and other partners who are doing their part to protect our neighborhoods from this virus.”
“We are committed to supporting nonprofit and community-based organizations in the Greater New York area. The pandemic has affected us all. So rather than sell, collectively as a company, we knew it would be more impactful to donate the necessary resources, especially to organizations that could benefit from the donation the most.” - Mr. Joon Park, President, EBIN NEW YORK
To learn more about EBIN NEW YORK visit: https://www.ebinnewyork.com.
ABOUT EBIN NEW YORK
EBIN NEW YORK believes everyday beauty is now. Since its founding in 2014, EBIN NEW YORK has risen to become a leading brand in the beauty industry. They are reinventing the beauty industry to unveil your everyday beauty. At the heart of our brand, they believe everyone should have the creative freedom to express one's beauty, and it should be accessible for all. EBIN NEW YORK is constantly evolving and discovering new beauty innovations to lead the trend and surpass expectations at every turn. EBIN NEW YORK is committed to inspiring and celebrating one’s authentic self to find beauty in everyday life.
Nikkia McClain
Tene Nicole, Marketing and Public Relations
+1 646-244-2140
email us here