Submit Release
News Search

There were 624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,689 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Joins Coali­tion to Stop the ATF from Infring­ing on Sec­ond Amend­ment Rights

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a multistate coalition that filed an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court, seeking to stop the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) from re-interpreting federal statutes in order to declare that owning or using a “bump stock” turns a semi-automatic rifle into a machine gun, subjecting the owner to criminal prosecution. The brief argues that thousands of Americans have lawfully purchased and owned these accessories for years and use them for lawful purposes, and that the ATF’s revised interpretation will cause far-reaching consequences and restrict fundamental Second Amendment freedoms. 

“The ATF has completely overreached by reversing its nearly two decades-old opinion on this matter, leaving many responsible gun owners vulnerable to prosecution on accessories that were legally purchased,” Attorney General Paxton said. “This federal organization has no right to use their power to unconstitutionally restrict Americans’ Second Amendment rights.” 

 

Read the Amicus Brief here.  

You just read:

Pax­ton Joins Coali­tion to Stop the ATF from Infring­ing on Sec­ond Amend­ment Rights

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.