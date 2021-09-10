Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) Reduced to Single Lane Next Week for Paving in Upper Salford Township

King of Prussia, PA – Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) will be reduced to a single lane with flagging between Gerryville Pike and Old Sumneytown Pike in Upper Salford Township, Montgomery County, beginning on Monday, September 13, for roadway repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays and possibly Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Saturday, October 16.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

The roadwork is part of the project to replace the bridge that carries Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) over East Branch Perkiomen Creek. Major construction on the project was completed in late December 2020.

H & K Group, Inc., of Skippack, PA is the general contractor on the $9,565,527 project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #