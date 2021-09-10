Markley Street (U.S. 202 South), Main Street Travel Restrictions Next Week for Construction in Norristown

King of Prussia, PA – Southbound Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) will be reduced to one lane between Marshall Street and Main Street on Thursday, September 16, from 6:30 AM to 3:00 PM for beam setting on the new southbound bridge over Stony Creek in Norristown, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

In addition, Main Street will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and Barbadoes Street on Monday, September 13, through Friday, September 17, for utility relocations. Parking will be temporarily restricted in the work area on both sides of Main Street during the utility operation.

Northbound U.S. 202 motorists headed to Norristown are advised to follow the project detour that uses DeKalb Pike starting in Bridgeport to avoid congestion at the Markley Street/Main Street intersection on the north side of the Dannehower Bridge.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through or near the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Reconstruction activities are now underway on the southbound side of Markley Street (U.S. 202 South), including construction of the southbound bridge over Stony Creek. Improvements at Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) intersections with Main Street and Marshall Street also are under construction.

Allan Myers, LP, of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to be completed in late 2022.

For more information on this project, visit the Markley Street Improvement Project website.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

