Governor Newsom Statement on Death of California Highway Patrol Officer 9.9.21

Published: Sep 09, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Officer Joseph Boberg of the California Highway Patrol (CHP):

“Jennifer and I send our deepest condolences to Officer Boberg’s family and friends, as well as those who worked alongside him. Officer Boberg’s service to California will be forever remembered.”

Officer Boberg, 42, passed away on September 7, 2021 due to complications related to COVID-19.

Officer Boberg had been assigned to the CHP’s San Andreas Area Office since 2014. He began his career as a CHP officer after graduating from the CHP Academy in 2009 and was assigned to the Monterey Area Office. He transferred to the Napa Area Office in 2013 prior to his transfer to the San Andreas Area Office.

He is survived by his wife, Brandy; children, Chase and Cailyn; brother, Jeffrey Jurgens; and parents, Joanna Jurgens and Michael Boberg.

In honor of Officer Boberg, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

###