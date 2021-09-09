Governor Ron DeSantis Highlights Monoclonal Antibody Success in Pasco County

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Floridians in Pasco County who have recovered from COVID because they received monoclonal therapies, including Congressman Gus Bilirakis and Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson. Florida now has 25 state-run monoclonal antibody treatment sites.

Hear directly from monoclonal antibody recipients about their experience with the therapy…

Congressman Gus Bilirakis, representing Florida’s 12th congressional district, said, “I have diabetes and heart disease, so I always knew I was high risk. I tested positive for COVID in January, and I had flu like symptoms. When I thought about my kids, I decided not to take any chances and to get monoclonal antibodies – this is good stuff. Within 24 hours of treatment I felt great, and I’ve seen people get better within five hours of treatment. Awareness is key, and we’re going to save lives with this.”

Senate President Wilton Simpson said, “I had COVID in December, and I had a fever and chills. My doctor gave me this treatment and said, ‘24 hours from now you’re going to feel like a new person,’ and sure enough by then my symptoms had gone away. The monoclonal antibodies treatment is very effective, and if you do this you will probably save yourself a hospital stay. The Governor has made this such a big issue in Florida, and in bringing attention to this we’ve seen deaths and hospital stays decline.”

Ben Birge, a K9 Sergeant and SWAT team leader at the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, said, “I got my positive test and was fluctuating between a 101 degree and 102 degree fever. My body aches made me unable to move. Two days later I was able to receive the treatment. At the site the employees were the most professional and efficient people I’ve ever had the pleasure of dealing with. It helped me bounce back, and by the next morning felt like a million dollars. I soon tested negative, and was back to work the following Tuesday, to perform the demanding things that we do in my profession. I can’t thank the program, the people, and the Governor enough for what it meant to me, my family, and my team.”

Kyle Hatfield, who has contracted COVID twice and used monoclonals to assist with his second recovery, said, “In my recent experience, my symptoms began with a sore throat and a slight fever, and quickly my test came back positive. I had no idea what the treatment was and had not heard about it until my wife shared articles and informational videos with me. Getting the Regeneron treatment was a simple process. I expected to be a little bit more stressful with the surge in cases and knowing that healthcare workers are working tirelessly. I received the injections, stayed for an hour, and was done before 9:45 a.m. After the treatment, I felt better and back to normal by the next day…I have been sharing my experience with people I know who are concerned about getting sick and those I know who recently tested positive, and I know they’re looking forward to bouncing back just as I did.”

Previously opened State of Florida monoclonal antibody sites are located at:

Alachua County Fellowship Church 16916 Northwest U.S. Highway 441 High Springs, Florida 32643 Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Bay County Bay County Fairgrounds 2230 East 15th Street Panama City, Florida 32405 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Brevard County Kiwanis Island Park 951 Kiwanis Island Park Road Merritt Island, Florida 32952 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Broward County C.B. Smith Park 900 North Flamingo Road Pembroke Pines, Florida 33028 Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Charlotte County Tringali Community Center 3460 North Access Road Englewood, Florida 34224 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Collier County Old Dollar General 1500 Lake Trafford Road Immokalee, Florida 34142 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Duval County Jacksonville Public Library 304 North Main Street Jacksonville, Florida 32202 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Escambia County Bayview Community Center 2001 East Lloyd Street Pensacola, Florida 32503 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Flagler County Daytona State College Building 3 3000 Palm Coast Parkway Southeast Palm Coast, Florida 32137 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Highlands County Highlands County Agri-Civic Center 4509 George Boulevard Sebring, Florida 33875 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Hillsborough County Kings Forest Park 8008 East Chelsea Street Tampa, Florida 33610 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Lee County Old Bonita Springs Library 26876 Pine Avenue Bonita Springs, Florida 34135 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Leon County Vacant Sears 1500 Apalachee Parkway Tallahassee, Florida 32301 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Manatee County Manatee Memorial Hospital Complex 206 2nd Street East Bradenton, Florida 34208 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Miami-Dade County Tropical Park 7900 Southwest 40 Street Miami, Florida 33155 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Okaloosa County Northwest Florida Fairgrounds 1958 Lewis Turner Boulevard Fort Walton Beach, Florida 32547 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Orange County Camping World Stadium 1 Citrus Bowl Place Orlando, Florida 32805 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Osceola County St. Cloud Community Center 3101 17th Street St. Cloud, Florida 34769 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Palm Beach County West Gate Park 3691 Oswego Avenue West Palm Beach, Florida 33409 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Pasco County Fasano Center 11611 Denton Avenue Hudson, Florida 34667 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Pinellas County Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 409 South Old Coachman Road Clearwater, Florida 33765 Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Polk County Church at the Mall 1010 East Memorial Boulevard Lakeland, Florida 33801 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

St. Lucie County Havert L. Fenn Center 2000 Virginia Avenue Fort Pierce, Florida 34982 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sumter County Barnstorm Theater 2720 Brownwood Boulevard The Villages, Florida 32163 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Volusia County Ormond Beach Senior Center 351 Andrews Street Ormond Beach, Florida 32174 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

To find locations to receive monoclonal antibody treatments around the entire state, please visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.

###