Gov. Ricketts Honors 2021 Recipients of the Governor’s Wellness Award

Gov. Ricketts (podium) listens as Terry Julian (on right of screen) and Lawrence Tunks (on left of screen)

of Hastings Public Schools talk about their workplace’s wellness initiatives.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recognized recipients of the Governor’s Wellness Award. Five organizations representing four communities in Nebraska are being honored for offering evidence-based worksite wellness programs.

Gov. Ricketts emphasized the importance of wellness initiatives to promote healthy lifestyles, encourage a better quality of life, and increase workplace productivity. Dr. Gary Anthone, the State’s Chief Medical Officer and DHHS Director of Public Health joined the Governor at today’s recognition ceremony. He congratulated this year’s winners and overviewed the qualifications for the wellness awards.

Hastings Public Schools and Raymond Central Public Schools both won awards for 2021, and leaders from each school participated virtually in the recognition ceremony. Director of Learning Lawrence Tunks described efforts undertaken at Hastings Public Schools to enhance wellness, including initiatives to prioritize mental well-being in the workplace. Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Rebecca Parks talked about the steps taken at Raymond Central Public Schools to help staff reduce stress and improve physical fitness.

Since 2008, the Governor’s Wellness Award has recognized businesses that dedicate leadership, resources, and time to wellness efforts in the workplace. Each applicant must provide information in the areas of leadership, data collection, intervention strategies, policy/environment support, and evaluation of outcomes.

This year, two organizations received the Sower Award in recognition of their efforts to establish quality wellness programs. Three additional employers were honored with the Grower Award for having demonstrated measurable improvement in employee health behaviors.

2021 Governor’s Wellness Award Winners

Organization City Award Educational Service Unit 4 Auburn Sower Hastings Public Schools Hastings Grower Head Start Child & Family Development Program, Inc. Hastings Grower Raymond Central Public Schools Raymond Sower Schuyler Community Schools Schuyler Grower

Since the inception of the Governor’s Wellness Awards, 485 awards have been conferred to organizations across Nebraska.

Watch video of today’s ceremony by clicking here.