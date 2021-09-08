Biden nominates three Ninth Circuit appeals court judges, ending rightward shift

When Lucy Koh, a federal judge in San Jose, was nominated to a U.S. appeals court in San Francisco by President Barack Obama in 2016, Senate Republicans refused to hold a confirmation vote, and the vacancy was later filled by an appointee of President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, Koh was one of three judges nominated by President Biden to the same court, with an apparently clear path to confirmation.
