Submit Release
News Search

There were 624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,692 in the last 365 days.

Biden nominates three Ninth Circuit appeals court judges, ending rightward shift

When Lucy Koh, a federal judge in San Jose, was nominated to a U.S. appeals court in San Francisco by President Barack Obama in 2016, Senate Republicans refused to hold a confirmation vote, and the vacancy was later filled by an appointee of President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, Koh was one of three judges nominated by President Biden to the same court, with an apparently clear path to confirmation.

You just read:

Biden nominates three Ninth Circuit appeals court judges, ending rightward shift

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.