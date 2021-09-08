Man sent back to prison for visiting internet porn site - court says he 'patronized' it

Clicking on a pornography website amounts to “patronizing” it, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday — and, as a result, a Southern California man must complete an 18-month prison sentence for violating the terms of his release.
