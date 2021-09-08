Submit Release
News Search

There were 624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,693 in the last 365 days.

Man sent back to prison for visiting internet porn site - court says he 'patronized' it

Clicking on a pornography website amounts to “patronizing” it, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday — and, as a result, a Southern California man must complete an 18-month prison sentence for violating the terms of his release.

You just read:

Man sent back to prison for visiting internet porn site - court says he 'patronized' it

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.