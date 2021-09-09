Median Repair to Begin on U.S. Highway 85 Between Spearfish and Belle Fourche

For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 9, 2021 Contact: Chris Bliss, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says median repair work on U.S. Highway 85, south of Belle Fourche, will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

The first phase of this multi-phase project will include median repair, asphalt surfacing, surface grinding work in the passing lanes, and the installation of median drains. Panel replacements and additional surface grinding will take place during the second phase of the project next spring.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane southbound, with the northbound inside shoulder being closed as well. As the project progresses, the northbound passing lane will be closed. All lanes will reopen for the winter months.

The prime contractor on the $5.2 million project is Interstate Improvement, Inc. of Faribault, MN. The overall completion date for the project is Friday, July 29, 2022.

