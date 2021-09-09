Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 1800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 2:50 pm, the suspect assaulted the victim with the intent to commit a sexual assault at the listed location. The suspect was arrested by responding units.

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 23 year-old Darius Newkirk, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse.

###