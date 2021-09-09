Gov. Lujan Grisham applauds new electric vehicle facility at Nambé Pueblo

PUEBLO OF NAMBÉ – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday applauded a first-of-its-kind partnership between the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla and a sovereign pueblo, as the California-based clean energy company has repurposed a defunct casino at Nambé into its first sales, service and delivery center in New Mexico.

The Lujan Grisham administration’s ongoing efforts to decarbonize its transportation infrastructure and expand the accessibility of electric vehicles include:

“Automakers the world over acknowledge that low-emission and zero-emission vehicles are the future – New Mexico is on board, and has been on board, and the rest of the country is going to get on board, too,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I welcome any and all good ideas from Tesla and the Pueblo of Nambé about how we can do even more.”

###