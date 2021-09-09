Submit Release
News Search

There were 628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,693 in the last 365 days.

Former Police Officer Charged with Solicitation, Exploitation of a Minor

CHEATHAM COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a now-former Ashland City police officer.

At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI special agents began investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship between an Ashland City police officer and an underage female. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified now-former officer Benjamin Moore as the individual responsible for inappropriate conduct with the juvenile.

The Cheatham County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Benjamin Moore (DOB 03/13/1987) with one count of Solicitation of a Minor, two counts of Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means, one count of Official Misconduct, and one count of Tampering with Evidence. Moore was arrested Thursday and booked into the Cheatham County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Former Police Officer Charged with Solicitation, Exploitation of a Minor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.